Bay Meadows Golf Course Opens Driving Range

We’ve enjoyed a couple of sunny days in a row and that’s got some people already thinking about spring. And with that more specifically, golfing!

bay meadows

Bay Meadows Golf Course in Traverse City offers an indoor facility for golfers year round but today, they opened their outdoor driving range. With so many courses in the area, they say they like to be one of the first to open for the season.

Their co-owner says “it’s just a great way of reaching out to the community and doing great things for the for the community, for the juniors and the seniors that love our facility.”

Bay Meadows had about 60 people come out for the opening of their driving range.