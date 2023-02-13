Big Rapids Township Trustees, Residents Raise Concerns Over Proposed Battery Plant

Big Rapids Charter Township Trustees met for a special meeting Monday night to discuss the proposed Gotion electric battery plant.

The proposed battery plant has been a source of controversy since local governments approved the site as a ‘Renaissance Zone’ allowing for tax free usage back in September. Both trustees and residents have gone back and forth on the issue.

“This little farming community is not set up to handle an industry like that and I feel like it’s going to destroy our area,” one resident predicts.

Big Rapids Trustees brought folks with the Mackinaw Center of Public Policy to speak to residents about the possible issues with the plant. Big Rapids Charter Township Supervisor Bill Stanek says they wanted to hear arguments from people against it.

“This was just an informational meeting so we could share the other side. We’ve share the positive side before and we want to give the other side a chance. So, we were able to listen to their opinion. We’re doing our due diligence and listening to all the facts,” Stanek states.

During Monday’s special meeting, Trustee Penny Currie, called out township leadership for “deceiving” residents about the company’s connections to China. Everett, says Gotion is in fact at Chinese company.

“Does anyone really believe that a German or a Swiss company would adopt the company law of the People’s Republic of China as their company law? Only a Chinese company would do that,” Currie claims.

Overall, they say they want to make sure they get this right and hope to have a decision by the end of March.

“I hope we make it within another month,” Stanek says. “And either one way or another. If the board doesn’t agree with me that’s fine. I will accept whatever they want.”

*This story has been edited to correct a quote attribution.