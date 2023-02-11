Grayling Community Gathers to Help Children Whose Parents Died in Crash

A car crash earlier this year took the lives of Gerald and Tara Weaver, leaving behind their three children. But their community is stepping up to help, and people came together Saturday to support the family.

grayling

“We had a real community effort, and so many people wanted to help” says event organizer Ashley Schreiner.

Many across Northern Michigan gathered in Grayling for a fundraiser helping the Weaver family. Schreiner says, “It’s just going to be a wonderful day.”

Advertisement

The community organized a silent auction and benefit dinner to help raise funds for the family. “All of the silent auction and raffle ticket items came from all of the businesses here in town and Gaylord and some other places that are farther away,” Schreiner says.

The Weaver family has given so much to their community, so their community was more than happy to give back to them.

“Their family has been one to, if anybody needs anything, if they know you or not, they stop and drop everything, and they’ll help you,” Schreiner says.

Gerald’s brother says that even on the day of the crash, his brother was helping people out. “Just the day of the accident, he and his son had stopped and dug someone that had slid off the road.”