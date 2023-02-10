State Grant Brings More Housing to Big Rapids

Whether you’re a college student or work in the area, housing in Big Rapids has been tough to come by.

Mechanic Street, Big Rapids Housing Project

The City Manager for Big Rapids, Mark Gifford, says one of the most complaints he gets is about housing. He says it’s resulted in people looking elsewhere.

“And that’s not what we want, we want people to live and work here and enjoy Big Rapids, and to have a home to live in that’s reasonable. And that’s what we’re trying to do,” Gifford acknowledges.

Advertisement

Mechanic Street, Big Rapids Housing Project

The city has spent more than $900,000 building infrastructure for 14 lots on Mechanic Street with hopes to fill them with workforce housing, and thanks to a recent grant worth $362,500 from the Michigan State housing Development Authority, five of the 14 lots will have homes built in the near future.

“We have over 60 acres of property that we have acquired over the past few years and we’ve been looking for grants to develop this property,” Housing Commission Executive Director Appointee Linda Miller explains. “It just so happened that the city partnered with us, put the infrastructure in and then this grant came along and we applied, and we got it. So, we’re really excited.”

Mechanic Street, Big Rapids Housing Project

The Housing Commission says this project couldn’t have happened without the city’s help. The houses are designed to fit a family of four and will have an income limit around $83,000. Gifford says he hopes there are more housing efforts to come.

“We hope this is step one, but there is huge challenges in the cost of infrastructure that maybe put that in jeopardy a bit,” Gifford states.

Advertisement

Overall, they say they’re excited to get started and can’t wait to see what the future holds.

“We’re hoping to hear back shortly on another grant we have applied for and we’re really hoping that this is a catalyst that we’ll keep building, and we’ll keep expanding, and someday maybe before I retire we’ll have the whole 60 acres developed,” Miller says.