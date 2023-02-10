Indiana Snowmobiler Killed in Luce County Crash

Michigan State Police said Friday that a 49-year-old snowmobiler from Valparaiso, Indiana, was killed in a snowmobile crash in Luce County on Wednesday.

Sault Ste. Marie Post troopers were sent to Devil’s Hallow Lake Trail and County Road 371 for a report of a single-vehicle snowmobile crash on Wednesday around 9 p.m.

There they found that Robert Huffmaster had run his 2016 Ski-Doo off the trail and hit a tree, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Huffmaster was riding alone, and troopers said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.

State police were assisted by Luce County EMS and officers from the Michigan DNR.