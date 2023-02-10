Missing Muskegon Man Located, Benzie County Officials Say

Feb. 11, 6:50 a.m.

Late Friday night, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said that Alexander Morse was located alive at a home in Manistee County and is no longer missing.

Feb. 10, 1:30 p.m.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they need the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Alexander Morse from Muskegon was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 in the Thompsonville area.

Deputies say there were no reports of any problems, and no one has been able to contact Morse by phone.

Morse is about 5-7 and 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office or Benzie County Central Dispatch at 231-882-4484.