Fentanyl Use On The Rise In Northern Michigan

Fentanyl use is on the rise in Northern Michigan, and law enforcement is looking for ways to reverse the trend.

Sheriff Kim Cole just got back from Washington D.C. He flew in as Republican Congressman John Moolenaar’s special guest at The State of the Union Address on Tuesday. While in DC, he met with local lawmakers about the fentanyl problem.

Cole said he’s seen an increase in fentanyl use and fentanyl laced drugs like meth and heroine.

“Now you’re buying something that will kill you and you don’t even know you’re taking it,” said Cole.

Cole said while in D.C., he met with local lawmakers to see what they could do to stop the deadly drug. He says in the past five days alone, there have been three overdoses in Mason County, and one death.

Deputies are still waiting on toxicology reports, but Cole said he wouldn’t be surprised if fentanyl shows up because fentanyl use has really ramped up this past year.

“I think the availability, it’s cheap. Meth and heroin are just dirt cheap right now. You can get meth cheaper than you can buy a six pack of beer,” said Cole.

The Sheriff said he talked to lawmakers about securing our borders. Cole says fentanyl has been making its way north through Mexico. The sheriff also said he supports a federal push for stiffer punishments for those who deal drugs where a person dies.

“I hope they do. I hope they look at it as a poisoning and not a simple drug overdose. I think it would give people a second thought. They would think twice about selling fentanyl to someone on the street,” said Cole.

Cole said something needs to be done. Fentanyl isn’t affecting people just on the fringes of society anymore.

“It knows no boundaries. It doesn’t affect a certain social class or a social economic class of folks. It can affect any one of us or our families at any given time,” said Cole.