Michigan Farm Cooperative Awarded $250,000 Grant From USDA

An exciting expansion is on the horizon for a Northern Michigan co-op.

The Michigan Farm Cooperative was awarded a $250,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The cooperative consists of 25 family farms and connects farm production with restaurants, schools, meal prep businesses and more.

Advertisement

A partnership between Venture North and the co-op will help them access the grant.

“The $20,000 from Venture North essentially leverages the full $250,000 and allows us to access it and function within the objectives we have in the USDA value added producers grant,” Nic Welty, Michigan Farm Co-Op Treasurer says.

The expansion will help more people access fresh meat and produce from Northern Michigan Farms.