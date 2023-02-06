‘Filling Your Bucket’ with Local Inspiration Author Cindy Williams Schrauben

Cindy Williams Schrauben is a local author who has worked kid-centered all the way. She has been advocating for children early on since getting her degree in child psychology and elementary education.

Cindy has worked as a preschool administator, teacher, and assistant director of a children’s museum.

She now travels as a speaker to schools about mental health wellness using the bucket filling concept by Carol McCloud. She also writes books for kids that range from truly serious to seriously silly.

As a life-long educator, inspiring kids has always been her passion. Using the growth mindset principles she writes about, Cindy now encourages other adults (especially writers) to follow their dreams, as well.

Cindy joins us again on the four:

Schrauben Books



