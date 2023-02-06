Every Michigan Taxpayer to Get $180 Under New Tax Plan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday details of her tax break plan, which includes inflation relief checks in the form of $180 for every Michigan taxpayer.

Democrats said the plan – called the Lowering MI Costs Plan – involves sending out the $180 checks, rolls back the retirement tax and boosts the Working Families Tax Credit.

“The No. 1 concern for Michiganders right now is costs,” said Whitmer. “Our Lowering MI Costs plan puts money back in people’s pockets by rolling back the retirement tax, quintupling the Working Families Tax Credit, and delivering inflation relief checks to every taxpayer. Getting this done will help people pay the bills and put food on the table as inflation impacts their monthly budgets. I am proud that we are hustling to get this done and deliver real, immediate relief to Michiganders.”

Whitmer said the will phase out the retirement tax over four years, and will quintuple the Michigan Working Families Tax Credit match of the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) to 30%, up from 6%.

