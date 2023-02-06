74-Year-Old Snowmobiler Dies in Crash

The Kalkaska Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a 74-year-old man was killed in a snowmobiling accident Saturday in Bear Lake Township.

The victim was identified as Gary Lee Sherman of Holt.

Deputies say Sherman was riding with his son and a family friend on Kalkaska Snowmobile Trail 76, parallel to Johnson Lake road, just south of M-72. Sherman, who was riding last in the group, caught a ski of his Arctic Cat snowmobile in snow, and he was thrown from the vehicle. He struck a tree and despite wearing a helmet, he suffered fatal injuries, deputies said.

Once Sherman’s son and friend realized Sherman was missing, they back-tracked and found him and called 911.

Officials from the Kalkaska Sheriff’s Office, Bear Lake and Kalkaska Township Fire Departments and Frederic EMS, and AEROMED responded, but Sherman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say speed was a factor in the crash, but that alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a factor. The accident is still under investigation by the Kalkaska Sheriff’s Office accident investigation unit.