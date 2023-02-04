Water Tank in Elberta Causes Flooding Near Church

The Village of Elberta received a call from a resident on Lincoln Ave. around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon after hearing water sounds coming from behind his home. It turns out a water tank up on the hill between his house and the Elberta United Methodist Church had burst.

Village crews arrived 30 minutes later to start cleaning up, and they say there’s a lot of work ahead for them. The area around the tank is sandy and wet, complicating the cleanup process.

Frankfort United Methodist Church has invited worshippers to attend their church this Sunday while Elberta’s location cleans up.

The home next to the church did flood and will be vacated while it’s being cleaned up.