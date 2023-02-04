The 2 People Killed in Mackinac County Car Crash Have Been Identified

UPDATE: Feb. 6, 1:45 p.m.

Deputies said Monday that the two people killed were identified as Jordan Hostetler, 22, and Joas Miller, 27, both from Plain City, Ohio. Their families have been notified of the accident.

Both men were passengers in the car, and deputies said high winds, speed, blowing snow and slick road conditions led to the accident.

The people injured in the crash were treated and released, with no life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

Feb. 4, 8:39 p.m.

