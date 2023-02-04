Tawas Man Killed in Trooper-Involved Shooting in Crawford County

A Tawas man was killed in an trooper-involved shooting in Beaver Creek township in Crawford County.

A Michigan State Police trooper and cadet responded to a vehicle in a ditch on northbound I-75 around 9:00 Friday night. State Police say the car had been driven off the left side of the freeway and into the ditch. They believe the driver, David Stockton, may have been intoxicated.

State Police say during their interaction with Stockton, the trooper shot the driver and killed him. The trooper and cadet were not injured.

Advertisement

That trooper is on administrative leave as the investigation continues.



