One person is dead following a house fire in White Cloud.

First responders got a call around 2:00 on Feb. 4 about smoke coming from a house on E. Pine Hill Ave.

The City of White Cloud Police Department said once fire departments and other first responders arrived, the house was fully engulfed. One person was found dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire and the death are under investigation, and there is no danger to the public.