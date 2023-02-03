Two-Car Accident in Mt. Pleasant Leaves One Dead, Another Critically Injured

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says a two-car accident in Mt. Pleasant lead to the death of a 92-year-old man Friday afternoon.

On Friday, around 3:30 p.m. officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department responded to a two-car accident involving a Chevy Impala and a Ford F-250 at Sweeney and Broomfield Street. Officers say the Chevy Impala was traveling south on Sweeney and failed to yield to oncoming traffic, which cased the Ford F-250, that was traveling west on Broomfield, to hit the drivers side of the Chevy Impala.

The driver of the Ford F-250, a 61-year-old man, and his passenger, a 61-year-old woman who are both form Port Huron, refused medical treatment at the scene, according to the officers.

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says the passenger, a Mt. Pleasant man, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. They also say that the driver, an 91-year-old Mt. Pleasant woman is currently in critical condition.

The police department is still investigating the accident.