Mt. Pleasant Troopers Say Missing 17-Year-Old Found Safe

UPDATE 2/4/23 2:22 p.m.

Michigan State Police Sixth District confirmed on their Twitter that Jade was found safe.

They thank everyone for their help and tips.

2/3/23 4:23 p.m.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teenager.

The teen, 17-year-old Jade Lee Sackett, is 5 feet tall, weights 90 pounds, has blond hair, blue eyes and has tattoos on her left wrist and ankle.

Troopers say Jade was last seen on Jan. 25 and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.