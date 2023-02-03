Mason Man Dead After Crashing His Snowmobile in Cherry Gove Township

The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office says that a Mason man died Friday morning in Cherry Grove Township after crashing his snowmobile.

Deputies responded to a report of a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township around 11:30 a.m. Friday. They say that Lucas Wood was driving his snowmobile and failed to properly go around a curve. Because of this, deputies say that Wood left the trail and hit several trees.

Deputies do not think that alcohol was a factor of the crash, but they are still investigating.

The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office was helped by the DNR, Cherry Grove Fire and Rescue and MMR.