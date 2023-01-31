Two Garfield Township People Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges, Including Maintaining a Drug House

The Traverse Narcotics Team arrested two Garfield Township people on multiple drug charges last Wednesday after getting information from the Grand Traverse County Interdiction Team about ongoing drug activity at their house.

Brigett Urick, 51, and her boyfriend, Nicholas Smith, 27, were arrested after TNT detectives and deputies with the Interdiction Team searched their house. While searching the house, TNT says they found 59 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 18 grams of fentanyl, other drugs that will be sent off for further testing and one of them actively using illegal narcotics.

TNT says that Urick and Smith are both being charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, Possession with the Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Maintaining a Drug House.

They were arraigned Saturday. TNT says that Urick was given a bond of $10,000 or 10% while Smith was given a bond of $20,000 or 10%.