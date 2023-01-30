Chippewa Co. Man Sentenced to 50 Years for Sexual Assault & Child Abuse

UPDATE 5/17/23 9:00 a.m.

49-year-old Sean McInnis has been sentenced to 50 years in prison, convicted of several counts of child abuse, sexual assault, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The judge handed down the maximum sentence permitted by law. He told the defendant that the victim’s testimony during the trial was the most disturbing he had ever heard.

During their investigation, officials found the remains of a miscarried baby in McInnis’s backyard. The jury did not find sufficient evidence that Mcinnis had caused the miscarriage, but its existence matched testimony from his children and their mother.

This is the second time the defendant has been convicted of child abuse. He will be eligible to go before the parole board after serving 23 years.

1/30/23 3:40 p.m.

A Chippewa County man has been found guilty of sexual assault and child abuse – and this isn’t the first time.

Sean James McInnis was found guilty on Friday, Jan. 27 of six felony counts including Criminal Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree, three separate counts of Child Abuse in the 1st Degree, and two counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

The Chippewa County prosecutor says the jury heard from 20 witnesses and viewed 25 different exhibits before making their decision. This case involved several agencies including the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and child protective services.

McInnis’ first conviction for child abuse came in the 1990′s after a several-year case. He’s being held in the Chippewa County Correctional Facility and will be sentenced on April 18.