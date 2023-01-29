Cherryland Humane Society Celebrates 1 Year Since Taking in Over 160 Dogs in Neglect Case

One year ago Cherryland Humane Society took in over 160 dogs from the biggest hoarding and neglect case they’ve ever seen.

Many of these animals needed medical attention when they arrived. Within a year though, all of the dogs found their new home. Their families came together Saturday to celebrate these dogs and all the people who stepped up to care for them.

Naomi Lawson, CHS’s communications and marketing manager, tells us CHS is thrilled that “all of these dogs are with their families and are living spoiled lives.”

Cherryland Humane Society wants to recognize the volunteers and adoption families who made it possible to give every one of these dogs a second chance at life.