Earlier this year, 9and10news.com got a makeover, and you might be wondering where to find them. Here’s how.

First off, you can click this link to go directly to the page. Feel free to bookmark it if you haven’t already.

Secondly, you can use the site navigation. Click on the three lines at the top left of the page (some call it “hamburger,” since it kind of looks like one). Then under Weather, third item down, you’ll see School Closings.

Advertisement

Also, you can find our weather cams here!