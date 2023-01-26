Troopers Arrest Stanwood Man for January Mesick Break-In

John Emil Miesiaczek

UPDATE 4/3/23 3:45 p.m.

Troopers say they have arrested 46-year-old John Emil Miesiaczek from Stanwood in connection to this break-in.

They say he was arraigned on one count Home Invasion Second Degree and Habitual Offender Fourth Offense Notice. His bond was set at $50,000.

Advertisement

1/26/23 11:15 a.m.

Michigan State Police are asking for your help to find a person of interest in a Mesick break-in.

They say the owner of the property came back after being gone and found signs that someone had been there. The owner was able to give troopers trail cam video of a man who was on the property on Jan. 5.

Troopers say he’s a taller white man with facial hair. He was wearing a baseball cap, blue zip-up jacket, jeans and black tennis shoes. His car is a newer model blue Ford Escape. In the video, there appears to be another person sitting in the car.

If you have any information, please call Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141 or the MSP Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.