Man Who Tried to Move Drugs While in Jail Gets 10-20 More Years in Prison

UPDATE May 25, 2023

Jacob Overholt was sentenced this week in the 13th Circuit Court to 10-20 years in prison for his role in trying to move drugs while he was in prison. His co-defendants, Taylor Soper and Frederick Zimmerman, have not yet been sentenced on their cases.

Jan. 24, 2023

Three people in Leelanau County were arrested in a large drug bust by the Traverse Narcotics Team.

TNT detectives say they got a tip that 31-year-old Jacob Overholt was trying to move drugs from his home while he was in jail.

They monitored his home in Elmwood Township, and ended up pulling over a pickup truck. Inside they found drugs and drug paraphernalia. The driver, 43-year-old Frederick Zimmerman from Interlochen, was arrested. At the same time, detectives searched the home. They found drugs and money, and arrested 27-year-old Taylor Soper from Elmwood Township.

Soper and Overholt are being charged with possession and intent to deliver cocaine. Zimmerman, the driver, was charged with possession.

TNT ended up seizing:

- 4.8 ounces of powder cocaine

- Alprazolam Pills

- Oxycodone Pills

- 1,587 orange pills suspected to be methamphetamine/fentanyl

- Approximately $3,000 in cash