Why the Cadillac canal thaws when the lakes freeze

NOTE: This story originally ran in 2023. Since it’s the time of year when this phenomenon happens, we thought it was a good time to rerun it.

Properly known as the Clam Lake Canal, the canal in Cadillac connecting Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell displays an interesting phenomenon just about every winter.

If you are driving through Cadillac west along M-115 or are traveling along Lake Cadillac on North Boulevard, you’ve probably seen the canal.

If you’ve seen it in cold months, you probably noticed that the canal freezes before the lakes on either side. But strangely, once the lakes begin to freeze, the canal thaws out.

Believe it or not, it is a phenomenon that even made it to “Ripley’s Believe It Or Not” book series awhile back.

The reason behind the mystery? Just some simple science!

How quickly a body of water freezes depends on its volume. The canal is only 2.25 feet deep and only 0.33 miles long, so there isn’t much water there compared to the lakes, making it easier for the water to get colder faster.

Once the lakes get cold enough to freeze, the unfrozen water under the ice in the lakes is forced down, and the only other place to go is to flow away – through the canal.

When the water starts moving through the canal again, it unfreezes because of the energy created by the flowing water.

If you happen to see this phenomenon, now you know why!





