Gaylord Tornado Recovery Continues Into the New Year

The city of Gaylord continues to recover after the tornado hit back in May 2022. A new year means new projects for the disaster recovery team in Gaylord. They continue the work they started back in may after the tornado hit. They hope to finish up repairs on damaged homes, and start other projects in the spring.

Erin Mann, the Disaster Recovery Coordinator tells us “there’s challenges in repairing manufactured homes just because it’s not a specialty that everyone has, even if you are a contractor.” Its been difficult finding contractors but Mann says project on homes will start now and more in the spring. The recovery team hopes to have everyone back in their homes sometime this summer.

“We’re working with about 15 families on various different stages of recovery. I think for a timeline we are looking hopefully for this summer to have some of everything wrapped up,” states Mann.

Along with homes being rebuilt, businesses are starting to reopen. One of the first to reopen was Powerhouse Gym.

Jay Anderson, a manager at the gym, tells us “there was a lot of structural damage as well as water damage the equipment was fine but it was mainly the building.” He says after month of repairs, “the members were very happy to get back in here and to see some of the changes that were made.”

Mann says the team has “a few ideas on the table some of that will be around safety” to remember the lives lost last May. She says “we’ll definitely be doing something in May to honor that day.” The team will be meeting this month to further develop a plan.