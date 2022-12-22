Ukrainian Immigrants Rattled by War Think of Families Back Home This Christmas

Alongside Americans celebrating Christmas this year are immigrants from Ukraine, unsure how much longer their families can endure the conflict back home. Air raids, displacement, destroyed villages and loss of life all are a fact of life for the citizens of Ukraine persisting in the war against Russia.

Olga Stine emigrated from Ukraine 15 years ago. She met her husband, an American soldier, while he was stationed in Germany. The couple moved to the United States, living first in Maryland and now in Traverse City.

It has been five years since Stine has seen her family in Ukraine. First because of the pandemic and then because of the invasion.

“It was uncertain during the pandemic, but this is a different type of uncertainty. It’s hard to live with all of these mixed emotions,” Stine said.

Since the start of the war in February 2022, approximately from their homes. An additional 13 million are estimated to be stranded, unable to leave the country due to heightened security risks.

Stine’s family is among those stranded.

Before the war

“Ukraine has been suppressed by Russia over many years, during Soviet times and throughout history. The only difference is people in the world didn’t know about it. Now it’s more evident,” Stine said.

Oksana Marchenko, originally from Poltava, Ukraine, emigrated nearly 17 years ago. Marchenko also resides in Traverse City. The fall of the Soviet Union is woven into Stine and Marchenko’s earliest memories.

In elementary school, Stine recalls being reprimanded for speaking Ukrainian in the classroom. Only the use of Russian language was permitted. Marchenko cites a similar experience.

“During Soviet times, the main language was Russian. Everything was in Russian. I remember they would laugh at me if I spoke Ukrainian in the street,” Marchenko said.

After the country gained independence in 1991, Ukrainians started on the road to recovery. Stine said her family and neighbors lived a quiet, wholesome life in their village an hour and a half outside the capital city of Kyiv.

“There were hard times after the Soviet Union broke apart because people didn’t have a job, for example, or it was hard to get things. But you lived through that and life was getting much better. We started recovering from post-Soviet times,” Stine said.

Stine describes her family as close-knit.

“For many generations we have lived in the same neighborhood, on the same street, and we are very close with our neighbors and other relatives,” Stine said. “My parents worked, they both had jobs. The children went to school and later to universities.”

But at the point of reclamation, conflict ensued.

Marchenko visited her family in September 2021. At that point, Ukrainians felt the tension building.

“My mom said, ‘You know it will start soon,'” Marchenko said. “She was so upset because she thought she was saying goodbye forever. She said, ‘I will probably not see you anymore,’ and that is really difficult to hear.”

Feb. 24, 2022

The day before the war started, Marchenko got a call from her brother. Russia had declared the eastern territories of Ukraine, and an invasion was imminent.

“My brother called and it was a lot of crying. They almost were panicking. My brother was asking me what to do,” Marchenko said. “They had the thought to leave. That day they were packing everything in suitcases. The next day the government said no men can leave the country.”

Stine was sitting in her office, glued to the television when the invasion began.

“I remember when the war started, I just froze,” Stine said.

She stayed suspended in fear for weeks, helpless and worried for the fate of her family.

“I am so grateful for my husband’s help. He helped me live the daily life because I simply could not function,” Stine said.

With her family living so close to the capital city, she was on edge, never knowing if her village would be the next target.

Where do you run? Where do you hide? Where are you safe?

“How is your family?” may seem like a simple question. But it’s one packed with emotion for Ukrainian immigrants. Countless examples of suffering, uncertainty, fear, pride and fortitude come to mind for Stine and Marchenko.

“When I talk to my family and friends (in Ukraine), they know what the rocket looks like in the sky. They know what a Kamikaze drone looks like. It’s a normal sight during the day,” Stine said.

Air-raid sirens constantly ring, day and night.

“When you hear the sirens, you are supposed to go find shelter, but where is that shelter? Ukraine was not built for war,” Stine explained. “If you live in a suburban area or an apartment complex, where do you go? You cannot go into a cellar, you cannot go into a basement because they become your grave. Where do you run, where do you hide? That’s the question. Where are you safe?”

Her parents and most relatives do not live in occupied territories, but that isn’t the case for all of her family. Her cousin joined the fight in the territory of Donbas.

“She just disappeared, she is a solider. They cannot even retrieve her body. They couldn’t even have a funeral,” Stine said.

In Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent address to the U.S. Congress, he spoke of the violent warfare in this region.

“Last year, 70,000 people lived here in Bakhmut, in this city, and now only few civilians stay. Every inch of that land is soaked in blood; roaring guns sound every hour. Trenches in the Donbas change hands several times a day in fierce combat, and even hand fighting. But the Ukrainian Donbas stands,” Zelensky said.

Children also continue to be impacted by the war. Stine’s niece who is 12 years old hasn’t been able to attend school due to safety. Online schooling is not always an option due to nationwide blackouts used to conserve energy in their battered infrastructure.

“My niece’s school is next to a railroad junction and not far from the rail station. They cannot be physically at school, because it is a dangerous place to be right now. They have to learn from home,” Stine said. “How do you learn from home if you lose power? How can the teachers teach their classes if many of the students have no power?”

Marchenko’s sister is a teacher in Ukraine. After the war started, the town of Poltava took many refugees from the east of Ukraine. Most of their school buildings are now dedicated to housing them.

Despite all of this, the Ukrainian people carry on, clinging to what remains normal.

“People try to live their daily lives the best they can. There is lots of anxiety, but they still try to work, they try to provide for their families. There is a lot there that people have to fight for. Russia has been suppressing Ukraine for many years before this. People are willing to fight, and they will not give up,” Stine said.

“Every day is terrorizing, every day is uncertain, but every day there is still hope,” she added.

Christmas during conflict

In a traditional Ukrainian Christmas, dinner starts at the sight of the first star in the sky. This year when they see that star, there might not be food on their table. Some of them will be hiding from Russian rockets shooting through the skies above their country.

“Americans, in two days we will celebrate Christmas,” Zelensky said in his address to Congress. “Maybe candlelit. Not because it’s more romantic, no, but because there will be no electricity. Millions won’t have neither heating nor running water. All of these will be the result of Russian missile and drone attacks on our energy infrastructure.”

Here in America, many Ukrainians will spend Christmas in warm houses, among people they love. But their hearts will be with their fellow countrymen who are fighting for freedom in their homeland.

“Here, I am safe. But my thoughts are not here. My thoughts are over there, and I constantly think about it,” Stine said.

For most of the year, Marchenko has been avoiding all kinds of fun events in Traverse City.

“When my family suffers, I cannot be too happy,” Marchenko said.

Helping immigrants integrate

In April 2022, the United States launched . The program provides a pathway for Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family members who are outside the United States to come and stay temporarily in a two-year period of parole. It’s not known at this time what will happen at the end of the parole if the war is still going on.

Many of these families are already living among us in Northern Michigan. In order for them to successfully integrate into their new communities, they need help.

“Many people come here without the language, or very basic skills. Most of the time they don’t speak English at all,” Stine said about these immigrants arriving through the program. “They are willing to learn the language, and they are willing to do it as fast as they can. But places to help learn the language here in the area are pretty much non-existent.”

Another obstacle for these immigrants is finding resources that are available. There is no guidebook on how to find English classes, learn the tax and healthcare systems, apply for American jobs or even to learn how to drive.

“In order to speed up this process, we have to help them integrate into the society,” Stine said.

As Americans across the country gather with their families this Christmas, Marchenko and Stine among them, Ukrainian people will continue their fight for peace.

“I want people here to know that Ukrainians have a lot in common with them. It’s the love of freedom and dignity that they will not give away. That’s what unites people in Ukraine, a love for freedom,” Stine said.