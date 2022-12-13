Isabella County Man Sentenced to Life With No Parole for Machete-Killing Case

4/24/2023 8 p.m.

Joel Patrick-Dorlice Travis... (Eric Lloyd)

Joel Patrick-Dorlice Travis will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole for the brutal murder of an Isabella County woman.

Travis used a machete to chop and kill Alexia Riley in a Mount Pleasant apartment in 2022. He said he did it because Riley was going to identify him for another crime earlier in the day.

Advertisement

At last week’s sentencing, Prosecutor David Barberi said Travis showed the first signs of remorse since the murder, but the sentence was fitting for the most gruesome crime he has ever handled.

12/13/2022 6 p.m.

In a case the county prosecutor says was one of the most gruesome he has seen, a 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a 16-year-old girl.

Joel Patrick-Dorlice Travis pleaded guilty to Open Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Murder Monday.

Advertisement

Police say that Travis used a machete to kill the 16-year-old in September 2021. Her body was found mutilated in a Union Township Apartment by police.

Travis faces life in prison and his next hearing is Feb. 27.

© 2023 - 910 Media Group