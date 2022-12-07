Buckley Man Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting a Teenager

A Buckley man is facing multiple charges of sexually assaulting a teenager.

22-year-old Austin John is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Troopers say the incident happened on Dec. 31, 2020, and a relative of the victim reported it August of this year.

John was arrested at his home last Friday.

He’s currently out on bond and expected back in court next Tuesday.