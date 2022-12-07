Skip to Main
Buckley Man Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting a Teenager

9and10news Site Staff
03/24/2023 4:35 PM EDT
71 3299 22 John Mug

Austin Nathaniel John (9and10news Site Staff)

3/24/23 4:30 p.m.

On Friday, Austin Nathaniel John was sentenced for his criminal sexual conduct charges.

He pleaded guilty to third degree CSC of a person 13 to 15 years old. He was sentenced to 30 to 180 months.

A second CSC third degree charge and a fourth degree charge were both dismissed in exchange for the guilty plea.

12/7/22 8:30 a.m.

A Buckley man is facing multiple charges of sexually assaulting a teenager.

22-year-old Austin John is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Troopers say the incident happened on Dec. 31, 2020, and a relative of the victim reported it August of this year.

John was arrested at his home last Friday.

He’s currently out on bond and expected back in court next Tuesday.

