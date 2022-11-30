One Year Since Oxford: A Timeline

Nov. 30, 2021 – A sophomore student opens fire at Oxford High School, killing 3 students and injuring 8 people.

Dec. 1, 2021 – A fourth student, a 17-year-old boy, dies from his wounds.

Dec. 1, 2021 – The teenage suspect is charged with murder, terrorism and other charges.

Dec. 3, 2021 – The suspect’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Dec. 4, 2021 – The Crumbleys are found hiding in a Detroit building.

Dec. 7, 2021 – The Michigan Attorney General’s office offers to conduct a third party review after the shooting. Oxford Community schools declines.

Dec. 9, 2021 – Two lawsuits for $100 million each are filed against Oxford Community Schools, the superintendent, and others.

Jan. 12, 2022 – The teenage suspect makes his first appearance in trial court.

Jan. 24, 2022 – Oxford High School reopens for the first time since the shooting.

Feb. 24, 2022 – The school counselor says he told the teen’s parents the morning of the shooting that he was a threat.

April 21, 2022 – A judge sets a Sept. 6 trial date for the teenage suspect.

May 26, 2022 – Hundreds of students at Oxford High School walk out in support of students and families in Uvalde, Texas after a school shooting there.

Jun. 17, 2022 – 20 students sue over safety concerns at Oxford Community Schools.

Jun. 23, 2022 – A judge postpones the teenage suspect’s trial until January 2023.

Oct. 24, 2022 – The teenage suspect pleads guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder.

Nov. 28, 2022 – Two former school board officials say policies and procedures that could have prevented the Oxford High School shooting were approved but never implemented.

Nov. 29, 2022 – The Michigan Supreme Court postpones the January trial for the parents of the teenage shooter.

