6 Months After Tornado, Gaylord Is Still Recovering

As we head into the winter months and colder weather, rebuilding continues in Gaylord six months after a tornado killed two people and destroyed many homes and businesses.

Progress has been made with homes being repaired and businesses reopening, but there is still a long way to go. Those in Gaylord six months ago will never forget the devastating tornado that tore through the community.

“Seeing all the damage brought tears to a lot of peoples eyes. We had no traffic lights, it was a ghost town.” says Kadyn Williams who moved to Gaylord just months before the tornado.

Many of these businesses have rebuilt and some are still rebuilding. After the tornado, those in the community have been doing what they can to help their neighbors out.

“I had to worry about how was I going to eat. What was I going to do. Luckily my neighbors had a little grill that was not used in like three years and we popped a one to three pound propane tank in it and we cooked hot dogs and chili dogs between the both of us and we made it work,” Williams says.

With the winter weather here, the Disaster Recovery Team is doing what they can to keep those in the community safe and warm while their homes are being rebuilt.

“The snow here now means that we’re really trying to find contractors that can come and give estimates and to do the work.” said Erin Mann, Disaster Recovery Coordinator. “There’s still some that need roof repairs and their furnaces don’t work.”

There are still months of work ahead though.

“I think we’re really going to hustle these next three months or so to make sure that their spring rebuild projects are scheduled and ready to go. I know that we’re going to plant a lot of trees in the spring. We had some beautiful trees that were built 50 to 60 years ago. Just continue to heal and help in the best way that we can,” Mann adds.