Camp Grayling Hosts Michigan Vets for Veterans Day

Veterans from all over the state are in Northern Michigan, as special guests of Camp Grayling.

The largest National Guard training facility in the country is welcoming a group of disabled veterans this Veterans Day. The vets are getting a chance to go hunting, but also to spend time together, sharing stories and memories of their time in the service.

Matt Kleitch is a Natural Resources Specialist with Camp Grayling’s Environmental Division, and helped organize the event. “These guys are, a lot of good stories, just some unbelievable stuff.”

It’s the second year in a row that Camp Grayling has opened the gates to some of America’s heroes, like Paul Allen of Grayling. “I was in the United States Navy. I served from 1980-2000. I was in during the Persian Gulf War.”

And Walter Smith of Lapeer. “My first service was in the US Army. I was drafted and I was in Vietnam. ‘71-‘72.”

And Detroit veteran James Wandrie. “I was in the Navy from 1962-66 and the Army from 1987-2003.”

These men served in all kinds of places and in all kinds of conditions. Wandrie says he “was on the aviation rescue boats for plane crashes. I was 17 years old when I went into the Navy. They sent me up to Newfoundland. I spent 18 months up there. Then I went aboard ship. I went aboard the Intrepid. Then I put the America in commission.” As Wandrie tells it, “I only have good memories of the Navy. When I was in Newfoundland, I was 17 years old. I was a duty swimmer on a crash boat. The next guy that was a swimmer was 18 years old. They took the youngest guys, put us in the pool for 4 1/2 hours. Found out we didn’t drown, so now we’re swimmers.”

Smith had a less favorable experience at the start. “It was pretty hard, just turned 20 years old and step boots on ground in Vietnam as a radio operator,” he says. “The morale. Things were – it wasn’t favorable. Things weren’t going well back home.”

Despite all that, after Vietnam, Walter Smith took a break and then re-upped with the National Guard. He served another 27 years, most of them here at Camp Grayling. “I had a long break in service and I joined the National Guard when I was 33 years old. I stayed in until I was 60. I went to Afghanistan when I was 58.”

That’s right – Afghanistan – at age 58. “Just fell in love with the National Guard. Best move I’ve ever done in my life,” he says. “I was a leader. I had 14 soldiers under me. And I was healthy. They said you can retire if you want. I said no, I’m a leader, I want to go.”

And Allen says the conversations he’s having here are important. “Kind of takes me back to when I was in. I remember friends that I’ve lost along the way. It’s nice to be able to remember.” Now they’re making some new memories, at what amounts to a private hunting camp in the woods: spending a few days here at Camp Grayling. “I’ve been a hunter for many years…. this is actually my first time using a crossbow.”

For the first half of Friday’s hunt all 10 men got a combined total of one deer. But that’s not where the true success lies. I asked these veterans, ‘what is the best part about this outing? Is it the deer hunt or the camaraderie with other vets?’ They say it’s both – their time in the woods is made that much better by swapping stories with their fellow brothers. Allen says, “It’s great. We’ve got people from all the different branches. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard. They’ve all got great stories about the time they were in. I actually feel like I’m probably one of the younger ones here even though I’m 60-plus.”

Inviting these vets to spend a few days in the woods searching for deer and finding connections. Smith says, “We’ve all got stories and been around the world. And whatever you’ve done, your job classification.” And Wandrie adds, “It’s always good to get together with veterans. We’re brothers and sisters…. you make friends for life.”

Camp Grayling says these veterans deserve all that and more. Kleitch says, “It gives back a little bit. These guys, like I said have a lot of great stories, a lot of them have been deployed overseas in active duty. It just gives us an opportunity to give something back to them.”

And this way of saying “thank you” is not only well-deserved, but long overdue. Smith says, “I had a rough time. Our community where I’m from, and little towns, just do wonderful things for us. Very patriotic. The school system, the kids send us letters. It’s amazing really. It’s gotten a lot better,” he says. “I just was glad I came home to my family.”

“I think military service is one of the better things you can do,” Allen says. “I was in the Navy for 20 years. My son was National Guard. My dad was in the Marine Corps. And I’ve got a granddaughter that’s interested in going into the Army.”