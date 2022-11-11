5 Things You Didn’t Know About Veterans Day

Why is Veterans Day held on Nov. 11?

Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day. It marked the end of hostilities between Allied nations and Germany in World War I. The armistice went into effect at 11 in the morning on Nov. 11, 1918. In 1954, President Eisenhower changed the name to Veterans Day to honor all veterans rather than the end of a single war.

A 1919 Armistice Day parade in Salem, Massachusetts

Veterans Day hasn’t always been on Nov. 11

In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Bill. It moved several holidays to certain Mondays in a month instead of a specific date. Starting in 1971, Veterans Day moved to the fourth Monday in October – but it didn’t last long. President Ford returned the holiday to Nov. 11 in 1975.

President Gerald R. Ford signs a letter to Congress

What’s the difference between Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day?

Veterans Day honors those who served our country in war or peacetime. We remember veterans who are no longer with us and commemorate those who still are.

Memorial Day, the last Monday in May, honors those who gave their lives in the line of duty. Armed Forces Day, the third Saturday in May, honors those who are currently serving.

A Veterans Day parade in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 11, 2021

Other countries also honor their service members on Nov. 11

Several countries celebrate holidays based around the original Armistice Day. While ours has become Veterans Day, Canada’s and Australia’s are now called Remembrance Day. In the U.K. it’s Remembrance Sunday, the second Sunday in November.

Their holiday is more focused on those who died in the line of duty, like our Memorial Day. The symbol of Remembrance Day is the red poppy flower, which bloomed in battlefields after World War I.

A Remembrance Day poppy

What are some significant Veterans Day observances?

The New York City Veterans Day Parade started in 1919. It’s the oldest and biggest Veterans Day parade held in the country each year.

At Arlington Cemetery in Washington, D.C., guards lay a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and there is a combined color guard representing all military services. The ceremony is open to the public.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, built in 1921, is Arlington National Cemetery’s most iconic memorial

