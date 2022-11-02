Gaylord Continues to Rebuild After Devastating Tornado

Businesses and homeowners in Gaylord are still picking up the pieces from the devastating tornado that hit back in May and organizations are stepping up and doing what they can to help rebuild the community.

“We did a call out even just like via social media and a lot of people have reached out saying that they would be willing to help. I think it’s important to have contractors to choose from,” Erin Mann, the disaster recovery coordinator for Otsego United Way, says.

Progress is being made with many homes already being rebuilt.

“We assessed 40 homes and currently repairing 27. We’re rebuilding a half a home because that whole side was taken out,” Aini Abukar, the Executive Director of Otsego Antrim Habitat for Humanity explains.

Getting this work done quickly is a priority, with the winter weather ahead.

“With the snow coming, our primary goal is to batten these houses up and even if we have to pick back up later on in the spring. But as of right now, all of our homes are battened and safe and they’re going to be furnace. So everything that they need to be stable will be there” Abukar continues.

Even with all this progress, there is still a lot more work to do be done but both organizations plan to be there for the Gaylord community for however long it takes.