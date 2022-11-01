Mackinac Island: The Island of the Forgotten

Mackinac Island is known as a bustling tourist destination in northern Michigan, but there’s a history that most who visit have never heard.

“Mackinac Island has always been a special place for all peoples who have been here, beginning with Native Americans and their creation stories. The place where the world began,” Steve Brisson, Mackinac State Historic Parks Director said.

“For some Anishinaabe, Mackinac Island is the origin spot,” Eric Hemenway, LTBB Repatriation, Archives and Records Director said.

And with people inhabiting the island since time immemorial, it’s become sacred land for not just the living.

“The islands have been a real significant place for burials, and it’s not just one or two islands. It’s all the islands,” Hemenway said. “The burials are everywhere. We’ve been here for thousands of years.”

But in the 1800s, the Anishinaabe faced a turning point that threatened their way of life.

“The Anishinaabe were targeted for removal in Michigan…they wanted to remove the Odawa to Kansas in the 1830’s and the Anishinaabe said no we’re not going out there, that’s not home,” Hemenway said. “The fact that there’s so many of our ancestors interred into these lands and we were being forced with removal 5:23 we sent letters and petitions to the federal government saying we can’t be away from our dead. We have to be around them.”

A treaty signed in 1836 gave nearly 16 million acres of the Upper and Lower Peninsula over to the United States with reservation territories being chosen within those lands.

“The Anishinaabe left this very area and paddled birch bark canoes to negotiate that treaty. The final ratification of the treaty was in July of 1836 and where did they do this? Mackinac Island. That’s the spot,” Hemenway said.

By then, the island had been fought over by the native people, the French and the British for more than a century. Most of the culture now seen when stepping off the ferry is European.

“We see this place now as horses and fudge and it’s very quaint but for hundreds of years it was a place of conflict,” Hemenway stated.

And even now the ancestors of the ancient tribes continue to be found beneath the soil of Mackinac.

“As long as there’s things being done to disturb the ground, we have to be vigilant and look out for this,” Hemenway said.

One of the largest discoveries of human remains came a little more than 10 years ago when several hundred bones were discovered during a construction project downtown.

“The human remains that were discovered in 2011…a number of burials were encountered…often when major construction projects are engaged on the island human remains are encountered,” Brisson said.

“We look at all the evidence around the site or the remains. A lot of this will be what’s buried with them and there’s forensic experts. 8:32 ‘you found this set of remains that are a thousand years old, we believe we’ve been here a thousand years’ and we work on getting those remains back.” Hemenway said. “The tribes were working together and like ‘where are we going to bury all these people?’ and the Mackinac State Historic Parks stepped forward and said we can designate this section of this cemetery for this purpose.”

Today the tribes and Mackinac State Historic Parks are working together to better tell the history of those that were here first. A newly renovated Native American museum stands in the heart of downtown and markers are placed around the perimeter of the island telling the history of the tribes.

“We’re still here and that’s a big part of the story that we try to tell is the Anishinaabe people never left this area,” Hemenway said. “It’s a work in progress and we’re not done by any means. We’re working towards telling more of the story. I can’t answer that question of ‘how would it be complete?’ I can’t fathom that right now”

The Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 1990 allows for certain unearthed remains on federal land to be handed to the lineal descendants or the tribes for burial.

For those who want to explore the historical markers on Mackinac Island, visitors are welcomed year round. You can visit the Biddle House in the spring to learn more about Native American history on the island.