Falmouth Man gets up to 15 years in prison for child abuse, pornography charges

Leonard Wayne Robertson (9and10news Site Staff)

UPDATE 11/20/23 2:15 p.m.

WEXFORD COUNTY — Leonard Wayne Robertson of Falmouth was sentenced on Monday to 7-15 years in prison.

He was arraigned in October 2022 in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on two counts Criminal Sexual Conduct Second Degree, one count Child Sexually Abusive Activity, one count Possession Child Sexual Abusive Material, two counts Accosting Children for Immoral Purposes, two counts Furnishing Obscenity to Children, one count Capturing Image of Unclothed Person, and three counts Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

Advertisement

10/26/22 8:40 a.m.

A Falmouth man is in jail after being charged with numerous sex crimes involving children.

Leonard Robertson was arrested after a months-long investigation into a child porn case.

Police searched several of Robertson’s social media accounts after getting a warrant.

Advertisement

He was arraigned Tuesday on multiple sex crimes charges including possession of child sexual abusive material.

He’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

© 2023 - 910 Media Group