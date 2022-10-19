Two Alpena Men Now Face Trial For The Death of Brynn Bills & Abby Hill

wirgau srebnik... (9and10news Site Staff)

Update: 06/09/23 4:44 p.m.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Alpena County Prosecutor Cynthia Muszynski announced on Friday that Brad Srebnik, 36, and Joshua Wirgau, 35, will be on trial for the murders of Brynn Bills, 17, and Abby Hill, 31, in 2021.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Facebook Messenger and eyewitness testimony both support that Bills was picked up by Hill in the early morning hours of August 2, 2021. Shortly after she was last seen alive, Bills was killed by Srebnik and with the help of Wirgau and Hill, her body was buried in Wirgau’s backyard, according to prosecutors.

On September 25, 2021, Srebnik, Wirgau, and Hill were dropped off in a remote area of Alpena. Prosecutors say Hill was executed by gunshot on that property. Her body was discovered there on October 15, 2022. Srebnik is charged with the following:

One count of first-degree premeditated homicide for the murder of Brynn Bills, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole;

One count of first-degree premeditated homicide for the murder of Abby Hill, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole;

One count of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body for the burying of Brynn Bills, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years;

One count of felony firearm – second offense, using a firearm in the commissioning of a felony, five years consecutive to any underlying charges; and

One count of felon in possession of a firearm, a felony with a maximum sentence of five years.

Joshua Wirgau is charged with the following:

One count of first-degree premeditated homicide for the murder of Abby Hill, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole;

One count of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body for the burying of Brynn Bills, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years;

One count of being an accessary after the fact to a felony for the hiding of Brynn Bills’ body, a felony carrying a maximum sentence of five years; and

One count of felon in possession of a firearm, a felony carrying a maximum sentence of five years.





10/19/22 11:48 p.m.

There has been a major development out of Alpena in an ongoing murder investigation that we first told you about more than a year ago.

The Michigan Attorney General, alongside the Alpena County prosecutor and Michigan State Police, are announcing new charges in the deaths of Abby Hill and teenager Brynn Bills. Brynn Bills was reported missing from Alpena in August of last year.

That search became a suspicious death investigation when her body was found in September, buried near a home belonging to Joshua Wirgau. Wirgau and Brad Srebnik were arrested on unrelated charges, but were also named Persons of Interest in the Bills’ case.

The pair were also linked to the disappearance of 31-year-old Abby Hill, whose body was found in a wooded area one year ago this week. At a news conference, the attorney general’s office says Srebnik is now being charged with murdering Brynn Bills and Srebnik and Wirgau are both accused of murdering Abby Hill to prevent her from releasing information about Brynn Bills’ murder.

