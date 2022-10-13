Cadillac Votes to Rezone Old Cooley School for New Apartments

UPDATE 6/19/23 10:40 p.m.

The Cadillac City Council is moving ahead with re-zoning a highly debated Cadillac property.

The old Cooley School Building has been rezoned into multi-family housing.

DK Design has shown interest in the building for years and has been working with the city over the last year to rezone and renovate the building.

DK Design plans to build 23 apartments for the missing middle after renovating the building.

The building was zoned for only single family, residential use. And despite push back from some residents commissioners decided to move forward, choosing to rezone the building.

Commissioners approved the rezoning and established an obsolete property rehabilitation district and brownfield redevelopment plan with hopes of getting grants from the state to both redevelop the property and keep the apartments affordable.

DK Design said the project must receive funding from the state in order to move forward.

10/13/22 6 p.m.

DK Design Group Purchases Cooley School Building, Plans for Apartments

The Cooley School in Cadillac has served the community for decades, but it hasn’t been an active school for years.

Now, it could get new life as apartments.

“The Cooley School property has served as an alternative ED, an elementary school, it’s had lots of purposes in its years as one of our properties,” said Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown. “As a part of our commitment to the community when we went out to have the bond approved and have an investment in the community back into our schools, we did commit to be fiscally responsible and to shrink our footprints so that we didn’t have vacant or unused buildings that were maybe taking operational funds away from our current programs and facilities that we operate for our kids.”

cooley 2... (Katie Birecki)

CAPS School Board decided to sell the property about a year ago, but Brown said local architect and development business DK Design Group has been interested for years in the property.

“They attended the public forums, they are a local developer,” said Brown. “They really were in on the ground level from out of the gate and have been engaged in this process since that time.”

DK Design Group President Dean DeKryger said they’ve had experience converting existing spaces to business or residential spaces.

“We also are very aware of the housing need in Cadillac, so we saw that it was a great fit for that,” said DeKryger.

DeKryger said they purchased the Cooley School and the annex for $100,000.

Cooley front entrance N side... (9and10news Site Staff)

“The original plans are to put ten apartments, at this point mostly two bedroom apartments, into the original Cooley building, and also four apartments into the annex building,” he said. “It’s really going to come down to viability of the project whether it really makes sense to keep them as apartments or to try and put a business use there.”

DeKryger said they’d really like to make them apartments for the young professionals moving to Cadillac.

“We need to do a lot of environmental assessment, there’s a lot of asbestos in both these buildings, so there’s a cost for that,” said DeKryger. “Our hope is to be successful in these discussions and these endeavors and make this a successful project. I think there’s a lot of potential for a project with a lot of character.”

Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said this redevelopment and addition of housing is what the city needs.

“We know that our industries, whether you’re talking about commercial, industrial, or everything in between, are having a hard time with retention and recruitment partly because of the ability for people to access attainable housing,” said Peccia. “This is really a neat opportunity.”





