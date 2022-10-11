Focus Podcast: The First Debate

https://soundcloud.com/user-398676946<div class="html__StyledDiv-sc-18wgwvq-0 gKMRUh block-margin-bottom"><p>Governor Gretchen Whitmer and challenger Tudor Dixon will face-off in their first debate this week, and it couldn’t come at a more critical time for the campaign. Strategist John Sellek talks with 9&10 News about the stakes of the debate, and state of the race.<br> <iframe loading="lazy" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1361012521&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true" width="100%" height="166" frameborder="no" scrolling="no"> · © 2023 - 910 Media Group