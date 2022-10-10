Traverse City man waives hearing, pleads not guilty to kidnap, torture, sexual assault charges

UPDATE 11/3/23 3:45 p.m.

TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Deputies say in October 2022, Christopher Thomas broke into a woman’s home, kidnapped her, took her to a storage unit and sexually assaulted her.

Thomas has entered a not guilty plea on his nine charges.

10/10/22 5:40 p.m.

Traverse City Man Charged with Kidnap, Torture, Sex Crimes

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Traverse City man over the weekend for a number of disturbing crimes.

Christopher Thomas is charged with kidnapping, torture, criminal sexual conduct, home invasion and aggravated stalking after deputies say Thomas entered a Blair Township woman’s residence through an unlocked door and forcibly removed from her home and later sexually assaulted her in a storage unit.

Investigators say he duct-taped and handcuffed the victim’s wrists and ankles and took her to his rented storage unit in Blair Township. The victim was able to talk Thomas into letting her go. She was treated and released from a local hospital.

Thomas was arraigned Monday in a Grand Traverse County court.

