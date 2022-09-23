Red Wings Bring a Positive Impact to the Traverse City Community

The Detroit Red Wings are in Traverse City for training camp. The stands are filling up at Centre Ice Arena, with most games sold out.

Their Training Camp Director says that the fans are very excited and “From the crowd that comes in, you get the customers that come year after year”

While the team is in Traverse City they leave their mark on the community.

Big Apple Bagels has been supplying the team with discounted meals for years and earlier in the week the team also stopped by Traverse City Country Club

Their golf course professional stated that The Red Wings “seemed to really appreciate the condition of the golf course. And the culinary team that we have here is second to none. Just a good event and I think we raised a little money for them too.”

And fans are coming from all across the state, country and even further to see the Wings play.

A fan from Flushing says “I just look at the license plates. Colorado, Pennsylvania. So you don’t know who’s going to be here.”

The fans coming out to games can stop by the store inside the arena to pick up some locally made souvenirs.

A real win for the community, hoping for a winning team this season.