DNR Provides Update to Camp Grayling Expansion Proposal

As the state considers a Michigan National Guard proposal to expand its Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, the Michigan DNR is encouraging public comment.

The Michigan National Guard has proposed leasing nearly 162,000 acres of state forest land to conduct training exercises that use sophisticated communications systems. Camp Grayling officials say they would create buffer zones around training areas and stay at least 1,500 feet from lakes and rivers.

Following a June 22 public meeting in Grayling and further pubic comments, the DNR has updated its Camp Grayling proposal .

The DNR is accepting public input throughout the process. You can submit comments through the online map hosted on the or by email to .