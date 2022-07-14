Tough Jobs: Mackinac Island – Carriage Tours & Taking Care of Horses

Whitney Amann and videographer Josh Monroe are galloping to the end of their four-part series of Tough Jobs on Mackinac Island.

What better way to wrap things up, than by saddling up with Mackinac Island Carriage Tours.

In peak season, the barn crew gets around 23 teams ready a day — that’s up to 46 horses brushed, harnessed and washed seven days a week.

Whitney helped get them dressed for the day, helped with morning hook up and of course, cleaning up the streets after them.