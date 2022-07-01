Isabella County Man Acquitted on Charges of Running Puppy Mill

A 48-year-old Isabella County man has been charged after from his home.

Jeremy Shea, 48, has been charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct, felon in possession of a weapon, animal dead and not properly buried, three counts of animal cruelty and two counts of operating an unregistered kennel, according to Isabella County Court.

The charges stem from a complaint that alleged that Shea forcibly held a woman down, fondled parts of her body and tried to take off her pants.

When Isabella County sheriff’s deputies tried to interview Shea, they found dozens of animals that were in need of care. One dog was found dead and not buried.

Through a search warrant, deputies rescued 30 dogs and one pygmy goat. The animals are in the care of the Humane Animal Treatment Society in Isabella County.