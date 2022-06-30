Tough Jobs: Mackinac Island – Mackinac Wheels

Whitney Amann and videographer Josh Monroe continue their four-part series of Tough Jobs on Mackinac Island at Mackinac Wheels with how they keep the island moving.

With no cars allowed — you have three ways to get around: by foot, by horse or by bike.

One of the most iconic activities is the 8.2 mile bike ride around the entire island.

With two shops, Mackinac Wheels stays busy year round because they do more than just rentals — building every bike from the box to the trails.