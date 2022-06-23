Tough Jobs: Mackinac Island – Mission Point Resort Sustainability Coordinator

Whitney Amann and videographer Josh Monroe continue their four-part series of Tough Jobs on Mackinac Island.

Next up, Whitney is at Mission Point Resort with a unique, very dirty but important process that all happens behind the scenes.

Behind all the beauty on the Island and at the resort’s two buildings, 241 rooms and six restaurants, are two women who sort through every single piece of trash that comes through the property.

Whitney gets her hands dirty and shows you why this process is so important for the resort, Island and Earth for this Tough Job.