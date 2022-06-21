Camp Grayling Proposes to Expand Low-Impact Training Activities in DNR Managed Lands

Camp Grayling National Guard Training Center officials have sent a proposal to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to expand low-impact training activities to around 162,000 additional acres of DNR managed lands around the camp.

The DNR set up a public meeting for Wednesday, June 22 at 6 p.m. at Kirtland Community College. People who attend can learn about the proposal and also submit their own comments about it. The DNR is even accepting all public comments, extending the original July 8 deadline to instead accept all comments throughout the review process.

The review process for the proposal includes many steps. An initial approval by the DNR director to move forward would begin an in-depth parcel review and environmental study process.

Even if the proposal is approved, the DNR would maintain ownership and management of the leased lands. Public access to the state-managed lands, including forest roads for ORV use, would remain open, along with the public access to the Au Sable and Manistee Rivers.

For more information about the proposal, .