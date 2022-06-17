Governor Whitmer Visits Camp Grayling for Annual Memorial Service and Pass in Review

The sun was bright and the winds were strong, making for a perfect Michigan day to pay respects and also celebrate the state’s National Guard.

Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center hosted Governor Gretchen Whitmer for the traditional memorial service and pass in review, Friday morning.

“I think it’s a source of pride. And I encourage people to come out to Camp Grayling and see what’s happening here,” says Governor Whitmer. “As you think about all of the heavy issues that we’ve confronted globally over the last few years, it is these men and women who are our neighbors who are our coworkers who do this in addition to the lives they lead as individuals. And it’s really impressive, important and critical that we continue to prioritize our our national defense as well as our ability to solve domestic issues.”

The 126th Army Band began the list of events in song before the 19 gun salute by soldiers of the 1st Battalion 119th Field Artillery Regiment.

Reviewing Officials joined Governor Whitmer for a Humvee ride through the training field, inspecting the troops that came from across the state.

Several troops were awarded for going above and beyond the call to service by Gov. Whitmer, Major General Paul D. Rogers, Brigadier General Bryan J. Teff, Brigadier General Lawrence E. Schloegl, Chief Warrant Officer Five Allen C. Robinson Jr. and Command Sergeant Major William W. Russell III.

“The last three years, whether it is keeping order, it is disseminating vaccines, it is filling food pantries, it’s helping with the southern border or things around the world, our guard is the finest guard in the country,” says Gov. Whitmer.

Major General Rogers and Gov. Whitmer each gave remarks highlighting the accomplishments and hard work of the Guard over the past year.

“I just want you to know and realize that you’re training on the lands here, in the air, on the waters, creates a noise and sends a message that echoes throughout the world that freedom will be defended,” says Maj. Gen. Rogers. “Your service, your sweat, your investment of time creates that echo and creates that message of freedom that is heard by our allies throughout the world and by our enemies throughout the world.”

There was a prayer and roll call, as well as silent tribute and taps for the members past and present who have died.

“Those names always catch my attention and how many service members we lose each and every year to the passage of time,” says Rogers. “We thank you, everybody, here for coming out today to recognize them in their final passage in honoring their service and sacrifice for our state and for our nation.”

The ceremony ended with a pass in review. All members in attendance marched past their proud family, friends and governor where they received cheers and applause.

A reception at the Camp Grayling Officer’s Club followed the ceremony.