Gaylord Brings Community Together With Music After Tornado Devastation

The Gaylord community is calling on neighbors to come together and support each other.

Several Michigan bands are performing at the on Saturday, in the first of a series of tornado relief concerts.

“It really is for the victims, for the first responders, for all the people that did all the cleanup,” said Tony Sharkey, Co-Owner of the Gaylord Bowling Center.

Sharkey and his crew proudly wore “Gaylord Strong” shirts while setting up outside. He says these shows are all about celebrating the community’s resilience and thanking everyone who stepped up.

“Somebody said the other day that we might be three weeks to a month ahead of normal communities in terms of their recovery process and we’re going to keep the ball rolling,” said Sharkey. “Nobody’s experienced the togetherness like we’ve had in Gaylord.”

Donations are still encouraged after the shows, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Ostego Community Foundation. They’re raising money to give back, not only to the tornado victims, but to the many nonprofits that have worked tirelessly since the storm hit.

“This is going to bring just joy, not only for those displaced, but also for the nonprofits that have been working very, very hard and very long hours, but also volunteers and then the general community,” said Karin Beyer, Director of Community Philanthropy with the Ostego Community Foundation.

Giving even more hope, Governor Whitmer requested on Wednesday that President Biden declares Ostego County a major disastor. If so, this would mean even more federal assistance for the area.

“We’re working hard to push this through to people who need help and that’s a very important part,” said Ostego County Emergency Manager Jon Deming. “Immediately right after the tornado, the people came out of everywhere to start assisting their neighbors.”

You can look forward to the next happening all day Tuesday, June 14, at the Pavilion on Court. Donations to the Tornado Response Fund can be made .

“It’s not really one group, it’s all of Gaylord and it’s funny, you’ve got groups all over the place supporting in different ways and it really is kind of inspiring, really,” said Sharkey.