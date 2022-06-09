Michigan Lawmakers Urge President Biden to Issue Major Disaster Declaration After Otsego County Tornado

Three Michigan lawmakers have sent a letter to President Biden urging him to declare a major disaster for Otsego County after an EF-3 tornado caused two deaths, dozens of injuries and millions of dollars of damage on May 20.

In a letter to the President, Senators Gary Peters, Debbie Stabenow and Representative Jack Bergman asked that the President, “…approve this declaration as soon as possible to direct federal resources towards the site of destruction caused by an EF-3 tornado, which significantly damaged homes and businesses in the area.”

The letter to President Biden comes after on Wednesday, asking for supplementary federal aid such as grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and businesses recover.

The full letter from Peters, Stabenow and Bergman can be found below: